DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret V. Nicholas of Deerfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was 81.

Margaret was born June 16, 1941 in Ravenna, Ohio on June 16, 1941, to Leon Crooks and Dorothy Miller.

Margaret Enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo, sewing, cooking, word searches and was a great collector of Chickens.

Margaret leaves her children Faithe Hoschar, Parthina Deuley, Randal (Randy) Nicholas, Jr., Brian Nicholas, Anita (Todd) Gross, and Kayalta Nicholas. Survivors also include her Siblings, Charles (Chucky) James (Jimmy), Jackie, Pammy, and Gale. Her five Grandsons, four granddaughters, Numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Along with many other extended family who will all miss her dearly.

Margaret was proceeded in death by her Mother, father, step father, brother Bobby, two sisters Patty and Debbie; granddaughters Tiffany and Angela Proudfoot. Grandson Fredrick Hoschar. Daughter in law Tracy and son-in-law David.

Friends and family will be received at 5:00-7:00pm on Monday November 21, 2022 at Deans Funeral Home 256 West Ohio Ave Sebring, Ohio 44672. Friends and family May share their online condolences at www. deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret V Nicholas, please visit our floral store.