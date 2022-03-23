ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia D. Bissett, age 72, of Alliance passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

She was born May 2, 1949, to the late Clyde and Della (Wilson) Pratt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde and sister, Rebecca.

She is survived by her loving husband, John, of 52 years; sons, Chad (Beckie) and Brian Bissett and grandchildren, Hannah, Joshua and Tristan.

Marcia enjoyed making crafts. She was able to make something beautiful from standard items around the house. She also enjoyed gardening both vegetables and flowers, attending yard sales and sewing. She was the thread that held the family together and loved and was loved by everyone that knew her.

Per her request cremation will take place and no services or funeral will take place. Her ashes will be scattered as per her wishes.

She wants her friends and family to not be sad but to hold a party in her memory.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcia D. Bissett, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.