Lula Belle (Daily) Kiser, Ashland, Ohio

ASHLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula Belle (Daily) Kiser, age 76, of Ashland, Ohio, formerly of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away September 8, 2021.

She was a daughter of the late David Dailey and Mary Middleton (Dailey) Fultz.

Lula Belle is now in heaven with the love of her life, Tony Kiser, who she had been married to for more than 56 years.

Lula Belle loved her family, friends and her church. Her greatest joy always came from being surrounded by those she loved and that truly loved her.

She never worked outside of the home, but was so much more than a homemaker. She was a mother figure to so many. She was always there for friends and family as an ear to bend and a shoulder to cry on.

She was generous to a fault. She constantly gave of her time and finances to those in need, mostly as an “anonymous” giver as she never wanted her giving to be about her.

Every small gesture of kindness she received from others was priceless to her. She would brag on the simplest things, from a school picture, a note or card out of the blue, or a simple phone call. She always found ways to find the best in people and will be truly missed.

Lula Belle is survived by her two children, Melissa McKenzie of Ashland, OH and Anthony Kiser of Omaha, NE; one son-in-law, Travis McKenzie and one daughter-in-law, Christine (Haley) Kiser, three grandchildren, Zachary, Joel, and Rachel and two sisters, Dorothy Goodman and Della James, both from Olive Hill, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ray Dailey, Linville Dailey and Asa Dailey, and two sisters, Fay Watson and Edith Mae Clark.

Private services and burial have taken place.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lula Belle (Daily) Kiser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.