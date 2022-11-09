SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy Virginia Coy, 71, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Salem Regional Hospital.

She was born February 1, 1951, to William and Jennie (Mills) Crum.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Edward Coy; sisters, Josephine and Rebecca Crum and brothers, Earl and John Crum.

She is survived by sisters, Betty (Denver) Lucas, Wilma Laney and Helen Laney; brother, William Crum and her beloved dog, Harley.

Lucy was a 1969 graduate of West Branch High School.

Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, cooking and drawing. Lucy loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Per her request, no public services will be held.

Family and friends may share online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucy Virginia Coy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.