ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorin C. Kelly, age 84, passed away at his home Saturday, December 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 2, 1937 to the late Alva and Josephine (Salmon) Kelly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Kelly and his siblings, one of which was his twin, Orrin.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory and continue his legacy, his loving wife, Louise, of 63 years, whom he married July 4, 1958; two daughters, Kathy McBride and Becky (Joe) McCullough; two sons, Tim (Augie) Kelly and Ted Kelly; six grandchildren, Courtney (Doug) Stryffeler, Kevin (Lora) McBride, Kyle (Tahney) Kelly, Nicole (Phil) Dickens, Bunny (Andrew) Wilson and Brandon Rohrer; nine great-grandchildren, Trenton, Drake, Kase, Millie, Keegan, Shayden, Cameron and Josiah, Rilyn and his precious kitty, Autumn.



Lorin was welder by trade.

He also enjoyed woodworking, golf, bowling, hunting, wine making and making beef jerky. He had the personality that was welcoming to everyone and he could hold a conversation with anyone, just as he had known them forever.

He was a member of Pine Lake Christian Church and The Alliance Senior Center.



Calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 17 at Almost Home Event Center, 230 S. 12th Street, Sebring. A private memorial service for family will follow.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.