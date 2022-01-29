CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorenzo “Ren” Mathew King passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in his home after a brief period of illness.

He was born August 30, 1949.

Lorenzo served the United States Army from 1968 – 1971, touring in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged. He went on to a lengthy career in the technologies, first in electrical engineering, which gave way to computer science and helped the founding of several businesses along the way.



He is survived by his wife, YaVonne (née Mosley) King; children, Lorenzo King, Jr., Julian King Vonya King, Matthew King, Yukie King, Anthony King and Arereya King. He is also survived by his brothers, George King and Michael King; several nieces, nephews and many grandchildren. He is also remembered by his dear friends, George A. Michael and Sharolyn King.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George King and Bessie Mae Allen; brother, Anthony; sister, Darlena Ladd and his youngest son, Rennie King.

The family will be holding a private viewing February 1, 2022 at Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at https://www.deansfuneralhome.com

