ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lonnie G. Payton, age 53 passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

He was born April 30, 1968.

He is survived by his wife Lillian Bobbitt, step-daughter; Kristy of Illinois, grand-daughter; Kinzie of Alliance, two brothers; Everett Payton of Missouri and William Payton of Ohio. Sisters; Beth of Beloit, Bonnie (Jeff) Haines of Alliance.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Okel and Carrie, four brothers; Marvin, Garland, Donald, James, two sisters; three sister in laws and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lonny G Payton, please visit our floral store.