Linda K. Call, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda K. Call, age 74, entered into the arms of the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021.

She was born February 15, 1947, to Robert and Ann (Allison) Criss.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Call, that she married on March 1, 1986; sons, James Overly, Derik Overly; sister, Anita Seacrest; grandchildren, Tiffany, Derik Jr.; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Tristen and Aunt, Peggy Kurtz.

Linda enjoyed crafts, needlework, she was very talented. Her other hobbies included playing bingo, family games and going thrift shopping.

She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Per her request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will take place at a future date.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda K Call, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 25 at the following aproximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.