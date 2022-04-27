SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda D. Puckett, age 73 passed away, Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born August 7, 1948, in Alliance, Ohio to the late Leonard Wilson and Mildred (Best) Wilson.

Linda loved family, especially her grandchildren. Her favorite times were spent with her family at any type of gathering, especially cookouts. Linda enjoyed country music with her favorite country artist being Conway Twitty.

Linda leaves behind to continue her legacy and cherish her memories: husband, Charles Puckett; they were married on December 31, 1995; daughters, Darla Brienza and Tricia (Austin) French; sons, David (Tonya) Higgins, Charles D. Puckett and Christopher (Heather) Puckett; brother, Bill Wilson; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim, Dick, Dale and Wayne Wilson.

A funeral service will be held, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Dean’s Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Scott Mikesell will officiate.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu, of flowers family is requesting donations be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

