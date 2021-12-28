SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leiah Justina (Hughes) Kiser was born on March 17, 1983 and peacefully entered the kingdom of Heaven on December 24, 2021 at 38 years old.

Leiah was known for her fashionable, big hoop earrings, bright colored clothes and her bold personality just as many remember her for her beautiful smile and dark brown eyes. She loved to read, write, journal and had even begun to write her own memoir of her biggest life lessons. Most of all, her favorite hobby was to spend time with her family.

Leiah is survived by her parents, Danny and Nancy Hughes, children, Alaya Kiser and Ava Lockwood, siblings, Tonia (James) Craig and Steven (Sara) Hughes and extended family, Jonah, Little Jim, Kassie (Keith), Brian, Mia, Tammy (Lloyd), Carla (Tom), Nikki and Ryan.

Leiah is preceded in death by her grandparents Garold and Theresa Zerbe and Justine and Leland Hughes.

Public calling hours will be held from 12:30-1:00 p.m.with short funeral following on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Deans Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio (330)-938-2744.

Online condolences for children, parents and family are greatly appreciated. Services are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

