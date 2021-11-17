Lawrence Edwards, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence L. Edwards, age 60, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born March 20, 1961 to the late William Edwards and Mary E. (Flickinger) Grimes.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Ivan and Michael and sisters, Laura and Sandra.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Edwards; daughters, Nikole (Michael) Vojtko, Cassandra (Karli) Edwards, Dezirae (Gavin) Jones, Anastasia (Dominic) Edwards, Camiel Edwards, Stormy Kelly, Skyler Kelly and Temperance Kelly; sons, Mitchell (Dana) Edwards, Brandon Court, Jon-Michael Steed, Lawrence (Bianca) Edwards II, Brock Edwards and William Kelly IV; grandchildren, Aimee, Michaela, Karisma, Mikah, Aurora, Aiden, Autumn, Jon-Jr., Grace-Lynn, Avery, Gavin, Jr., Maverick, Aliza, Alaya and baby Vincent coming soon; brothers, Kirby, Lawrence (Chris) and Wayne (Axie) and sisters, Lorain and Collette.

A time of visitation will take place at Dean’s Funeral Home on Friday, November, 19, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lawrence L. Edwards, please visit our floral store.