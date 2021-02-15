Larry R. Minor, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry R. Minor age 67 passed away at his home Monday, February 15, 2021 with his loving family at his side.

He was born August 17, 1953 to the late Leo Minor and Ruth (Pittman) Shutler.

He is survived by his sisters, Donna Eagan, Cindy (Harold) Eddy, Nancy Martin and Kathy (Smith) Joy and a brother, Leo Minor.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Pederzolli.

Larry enjoyed watching television and relaxing. He was fun to be around.

Per his request cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

