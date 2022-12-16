BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Brubaker, 71, passed away Thursday, December 15.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 20, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Sebring Presbyterian Church, 525 N. 16th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

