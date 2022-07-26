

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry I. Wright, 80 of Alliance passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24,2022 at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center.

He was born in East Sparta on December 7, 1941, to Frank and Goldie Wright.

Larry was retired from Marlboro Manufacturing and Tannenhauf Golf Course.

He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and bowler.

Larry was a loving father and proud grandfather. He was well loved and loved everyone in return.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Patricia (Beitler) Wright of 58 years; daughter, Jill (Tom) Williamson; son, John (Andrea) Wright; grandchildren, Austin Williamson and Grayson and Molly Wright; sisters, Dorothy Zawaski, Sandy Mosley, Carol (Rich) Krieger and Patty (Tom) Burkhart and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings, Charles, Harold, Jack, Frank, Margie, Betty, Judy and Yvonne.

There will not be calling hours per Larry’s request. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home.

