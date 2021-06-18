Larry H. Bandy, Homeworth, Ohio

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry H. Bandy, age 78, entered into the presence of the Lord Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 9, 1942 to the late Harold W. Bandy and Alice (Miller) Bandy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Watson) Bandy, of 53 blessed years; his four children, Melinda Vecchio, Heather Bandy, Carrie Bandy and Howard (Lena) Bandy and his seven grandchildren, Hannah, B.J., Alex, Gabby, Angelo, Dominick and Emma. He is also survived by three siblings: a sister, Susan (Steve) Smith and two brothers, Charles (Gloria) Bandy and Brian Bandy, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

Larry graduated from Sebring High School Class of 1960.

He enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our country.

He worked as an industrial service electrician and retired from Quality Fabricating. He then returned to work at Volcanic Heater and re-retired.

He attended the Reading Church of the Brethren, where he served as an usher.

Larry was a generous and intelligent man. He had a love for science, astronomy, science-fiction, trains, tinkering with things and working with his hands. He was very passionate about the things that he enjoyed. He loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally and was always there for them. He will be greatly missed until the day they are reunited once again.

Visitation will take place at Reading Church of the Brethren, 25418 Georgetown Road, Homeworth, on Monday, June 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Bradley officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit with military honors.

