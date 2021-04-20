Larry Eugene Lashley, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Eugene Lashley, 75 of Alliance Ohio, passed away at home and entered into the presence of our lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

He was born on July 7, 1945, the son of the late Cary Jacob Lashley and Lela (Simmons) Lashley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Conley and brother, Bruce Michael Lashley.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Lashley of 56 years; sons, Gary Lashley and Clint Lashley; sister, Marcia Hodge of Georgia; grandchildren, Brock, Samantha, Torina and Garrett; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.



Larry was a 1963 graduate of Marlington High School.

He was employed at Alliance Machine for many years as a welder until the business closed.

He was a board member of SCALES.

He was also a member of The Alliance Church of Christ.



Calling hours will be held at Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Hugh Hodge officiating.

Burial will take place at Fairmount Memorial Park, 4199 S Union Avenue, Alliance, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s honor to Mercy Hospice (Mercy Development Foundation), 1320 Mercy Drive N.W., Canton, OH 44708 or Alliance Church of Christ, 9371 Mc Callum, Alliance, OH 44601.

