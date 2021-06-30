Kolton Mackenzy “Tater” “Coco” Bush, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kolton Mackenzy “Tater” “Coco” Bush, age 25, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 and is currently fishing in Heaven as he is reunited with those who went before him.

He was born June 3, 1996.

He is survived by his broken-hearted family including his parents, Karen and Ron Bush; grandmother, Jean “Mamoo” Ossler; his significant other, Gabrielle Dawn Bates; daughter, Mackenzy Mae Jean Bush; sons, Kolton Mackenzy Bush, Jr. and Thomas Elmer Eugene Bush; stepson, Owen Roy Bates; sisters, Andrea Elizabeth Menegay and Sierra Alexis Bush; brothers, Justin Donovan Bush and Tanner Franklin Bowers; significant other, Madi Krug; niece, Chloe Elizabeth Baker and special friends, Dave Bernet, Chris Kiewall and Michael Franks.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Eugene “Papoo” Ossler and Harry and Alice Bush.

Kolton attended West Branch Schools.

He enjoyed making others laugh and had an outgoing, fun to be around, personality. He enjoyed terrorizing his sister with bugs as brothers like to do. “Tater” would much rather be fishing; this was something he greatly enjoyed. He had the talent of making something out of nothing such as his “Country Squire” camper. He loved the great outdoors, hiking, camping and making the most of time with his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, July 3 at Noon at the Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church in Homeworth.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in honor of Kolton for his children at any Huntington Bank Branch.

