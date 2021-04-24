Kimberly Summers, Alliance, Ohio

April 20, 2021

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly J. Summers, age 61 Alliance, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center in Alliance.

She was born August 22, 1959.

Per her request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

