Kenneth N. Hilty, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth N. Hilty, age 80 passed away on July 17, 2021 at Life Care Hospice Center in Wooster, Ohio.

He was born March 4, 1941 to the late Paul and Edna (Nussbaugh) Hilty.

Kenneth attended Alliance Believers Church in Alliance. He was a very faithful man that loved the Lord, Southern Gospel Music and singing.

He drove bus for the City of Canton and Pioneer Trails.

He enjoyed watching birds and fast pitch softball.

He is survived by his Wife: Georgia (Prevost) Hilty. Daughters: Beverly (Steve) Shrock and Bethany (Jeff) Rodriguez. Sons: Bradley and Bevan Hilty. Sisters: Emma Jean (Dan) Yoder, Christine (Gary) Welfrey and Alice Faye (Trent) Metcalf. Brother: Leon Ray (Jan) Hilty. Grandchildren: Kelsey (Ben) Troyer, Gretchen Hilty, Joshua Schrock, Landon Rodriguez and Madison Rodriguez. Great- Grandchild: Murphy Lee Troyer.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Brant Hilty and fist wife, Verda (Helmuth) Hilty.

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Sonnenberg Mennonite Church, located at 14367 Hackett Rd; Kidron, Ohio. Pastor Bill Lancaster will officiate.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Family request memorial contributions to made to Oasis Network at oasisnetwork.org or to Life Care Hospice, located at 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

