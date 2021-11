(WKBN) - A Brookfield native is taking her baking talents to the screen after being featured on Food Network’s "Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown."

“I never thought I’d be on a show about gingerbread; I’ve never baked a gingerbread house in my life. But, my partner on the show is an amazing, like, gingerbread artist. I didn’t even know there was a whole world of people who do this stuff like competitively,” said Marla Mae Harvey.