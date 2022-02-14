ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith J. Withrow Jr.,49, arrived at his much-deserved destination in Heaven on February 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving immediate family at his home.

Keith was born July 5, 1972, in Alliance, Ohio. His physical world was challenging due to being handicapped but his internal spirit and loving heart was the size of the Universe and he always greeted others with a warm, welcoming smile. Keith’s innocent disposition was too pure for this Earth as he was accepting of others without judgement. Keith’s loving spirit will be deeply missed.

His physical limitations didn’t stop him from enjoying life which included two trips to Southern California where he had a delightful experience which included visiting the Pacific Ocean, Disney Land and Universal Studios. Keith enjoyed collecting wrist watches Binge watching his favorite sheriff in Mayberry (Andy Griffith) on his television and listening to a wide variety of music to which he knew all the lyrics.

Keith is survived by his mother, Patricia Withrow of Alliance, who was his lifelong loyal care giver, sister, Cheri Cooper of Alliance, nephew, Ian Cooper of North Canton and Darla Brooks of Alliance who was his favorite caretaker (other than his beloved mother) for the past seven years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Keith J. Withrow, Sr.

Per the family’s request private services will take place.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Keth’s honor to any Humane Society.

The family would like to thank Aultman Alliance Hospice for their wonderful compassionate care. They would also like to thank Dean’s Funeral home for the direction they have given in planning Keith’s earthly goodbye.

