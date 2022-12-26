ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Zurbrugg, 84, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 17, 1938, to the late Edwin Elroy and Kathryn Pricilla Zurbrugg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Toni Roose.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Peg) Merryman Zurbrugg, they were married August 12, 1961; children, Karrin Stephens (Ken Cowden), Robert (Sharon) Zurbrugg and Scott (Amber) Zurbrugg; grandsons, Travis (Jamie) Clark and Kevin; granddaughters, Libby, Ashley, Kaitlyn and great-grandchildren, Bella, Charlotte, James and Jaiden. He is also survived by a sister; Dixie Waugh; brothers-in-law, Arthur Waugh and Gerald Roose; stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Jessica, Logan and many nieces and nephews.

Keith was the owner and operator of Zurbrugg Excavating and paving for over 60 years. He loved his work and staying busy outside.

He also loved his furbabies, Max and Rascal.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Keith A Zurbrugg, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.