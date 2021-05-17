Kara Lynn Clark, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kara Lynn Clark, age 60, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

She was born April 8, 1961 to the late John Blythe and Karen Budd.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Richie) Clark; son, Kyle (fiancée, Katrina) Clark; stepsister, Vivian Montague; grandchildren, Mackenzie Marie Anderson, Audrey Lynn Anderson, Asa Lynette Baker and Kaycee Leigh Clark and life-long friend, Janet Gindlesperger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodger Lee Clark.

Kara enjoyed being outdoors and her hobbies included gardening and yard work. She also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and cooking. Christmas was one of her many favorite holidays as she enjoyed seeing the smiles that it brought to people’s faces. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had a very laid back personality. She loved her fur babies which included two cats and a dog. She will be greatly missed by all that the pleasure of knowing her.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kara Lynn Clark, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.