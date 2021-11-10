Julie Lynn Brown, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Lynn (Norris) Brown, age 61, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 4, 2021 at her home.

She was born January 6, 1960 to Nelda and Delbert Norris.

In addition to her parents she is survived by a stepdaughter, Amanda; stepsons, Chad (Linzie) Brown, Lynn Brown and Cody (Chalice) Brown; brother, Jeff Norris; nephews, Jeff (Amber), Chad and Jaxon; nieces, Chloe and Sadie; sisters and brothers-in-laws, friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn R. Brown, Sr.

Julie enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a great help to her parents. She enjoyed attending the events she was able to for her nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed shopping. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Per her request cremation will take place and a memorial service and inurnment service will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Julie Lynn Brown, please visit our floral store.