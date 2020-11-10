Judith Miller, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Miler, age 66, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at McKinley Healthcare Center in Canton.

She was born February 16, 1954.

Per her request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

