Joy M. Montgomery, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy M. Montgomery, age 83, was welcomed into her heavenly home and into the arms of our dear Lord and Savior, on Monday, March 29, 2021 departing her Earthly home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Akron, Ohio on April 30, 1937 to the late Gus Meyer and Dorothy (Roberts) Meyer.

She is survived by her stepdaughter and best friend, Christina Jacques; grandchildren, Dawn Rodriquez, Vincent Jacques, Sarah Jacques, Tony Ferro, Jennifer Ferro, Robbie O’ Conner, Jr., Brian O’ Conner, Angela O’ Conner and Philip O’ Conner, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Skylar Barnes and Christina Beible and her precious church friends and families.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her most recent spouses, Edward F. Costa and Paul Montgomery. She spent many years with these two Christian men who brought her such happiness in her second chapter of life; children, Christopher Chalker, Anne (Frank) Ferro, W. Westly O’Conner, Robert O’Conner and Phillip O’ Conner and stepchildren, Elaine Corona, Ron Costa and Maureen Churchill.

Joy was a women of many talents. She was a published author in several publications including; Mother Earth and Prevention Health Publications. She also authored a Christian book; “A People Prepared” which is a purposeful guide for Christians facing inevitable destruction in the material world. She also will have a final book published after her death. Her other hobbies included being an artist and enjoying calligraphy. She was an active member of the TOPS Club Ohio Chapter.

She also attended various churches over her life. She was very strong in her Christian faith and was the example of the love of the church, to everyone she met and the lives of everyone she touched.

Her family would like to give a heartfelt Thank you to the Aultman Alliance Hospice Team for being angels on earth, kind, gentle and giving special loving care to their mother in her final months. They appreciate you getting to know who their mother was and caring for her. They couldn’t of made it through these final days without you. A special thank you to Freddy Rodriguez hospice Chaplain for sharing his musical gifts with Joy.

A Graveside service and burial will take place Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery, 2420 Oakwood Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St. Judes.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dena’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

WHEN TOMORROW STARTS WITHOUT ME (Per Joy’s Request)

When tomorrow starts without me

And I’m not here to see

If the sun should rise and find your eyes

All filled with tears for me



I wish you wouldn’t cry

The Way you did today

While thinking of the many things

We did not get to say



I know how much you love me

As much as I love you

Each time that you think of me

I know you will miss me too



When tomorrow starts with out me

Please try to understand

That an angel came and called my name

And took me by the hand



The angel said my place was ready

In heaven far above

And That I would have to leave behind

All those I Dearly Love



But When I walked through Heaven’s Gates

I felt so much at home

When GOD looked down and smiled at me

From his golden throne



He said This Is Eternity

And All I promised you

Today for life on earth is done

But Here it starts a new



I promise no tomorrow

For today will always last

And Since each day’s the exact same way

There is no longing for the past



So When Tomorrow starts without me

Do not think we’re apart

For every time you think of me

Remember I’m right here in your heart

Author: David M Romano

