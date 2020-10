ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Amber Pittman, 35, of Alliance passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Amber was caring and compassionate, she loved animals, her family and making those around her laugh. She loved fashion and thrift shopping and joining in the occasional card game with friends. Amber was always the life of the party and lived her life on her own terms.