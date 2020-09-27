Johnny Anton Verh, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny A. Verh, age 73 , passed into God’s arms on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 25, 1947 to the late Stanley F. Verh and Jean (Rude) Verh.

He is survived by his wife, Rose of 54 years; his daughters, Becky (Robert) Blake and Spring (Bryan) LeMasters; son, Johnny Verh, Jr.; grandchildren, Tiffany LeMasters, Stephanie Blake, Katie Blake and Haley LeMasters; several nieces and nephews including, Doris (Keith) Kiser, Jimmy McMullen, Virgil McMullen, Jeannie Verh, Jimmy Verh, Jessie Verh and Jo Ann Verh.

In addition to his Parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara McMullen and a brother, Stanley Verh, Jr.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

