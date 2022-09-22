ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Porter, 69, of Atwater, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massillon, Ohio.

Born November 27, 1952, in Canton, Ohio to John E “Jack” and Marie A (Kimbel) Porter, John grew up just outside Alliance, Ohio in Lexington Township.

Following his graduation from Marlington High School in 1971, he enlisted in the United States military. John first served at Ft. Meade, Maryland as a radio operator with the United States Airforce Security Service and NSA. He finished his military service fueling aircraft stationed at the Ohio Air National Guard’s Lahm Air Base in Mansfield. As a veteran, John used certifications earned while in the service to pursue a degree in secondary education from Kent State University. Upon graduation, John began a career as an instructor specializing in industrial arts and technology.

He would go on to be a staff member of many Summit County, Ohio high schools, as well as Kent State University. Following his retirement from education, John remained active in the fields of industry, technology and design. While serving the past years as a maintenance and grounds assistant, his passion for construction and carpentry would remain his lifelong hobby and profession.

Those closest to him knew John as a proud father and “Papa,” an outdoorsman anxiously awaiting hunting season, a person of quick wit and humor and a close friend ready to help those in need.

John is survived by, son, John B. “Ben” (Rachel) Porter of Terre Haute, Indiana; daughter, Erin K. (Jeremiah) Smith of Jasper, Indiana; grandchildren, Anna, John Ethan, Ellianna and Elijah; former spouse, Trudy (Snode) Porter of Alliance, Ohio; sisters, Janeen Porter (Donald Hamerquist) of Clallam Bay, Washington, Kimberly (Stacey Richard) McIntyre of North Port, Florida and Cynthia (Glenn) Sands of Homeworth, Ohio; nieces and nephews; longtime friend and companion, Ms. Annie Hughes and many other family members and close friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Grace Marie Porter.

Special thanks to our extended family at Whispering Pines Campground and the caring staff at Sprenger Health Care’s Rose Lane Campus and Wellspring Hospice Care.

Honoring John’s wishes, the family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share condolences online at deansfuneralhome.com.

