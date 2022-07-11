ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. Peatross, age 75, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

He was born January 1, 1947, to the late Clifton and Onay (Gannon) Peatross.

He is survived by his wife, Anita; they were married September 1, 1967; daughters, Tereasa Martin and Lisa (James) Smothers; sons, John (Val) Peatross and Dwayne Peatross; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

John enjoyed cars, watching TV, drinking A&W root beer and spending time with his family. Family was very important to him.

Burial will take place Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville.

Burial will take place Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

