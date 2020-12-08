John L. Miller, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Miller age 77 of Alliance passed away Monday December 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born February 10, 1943 to the late William Albert Miller and Ruby Mae (Braham) Miller in Ripley, West Virginia.

He is survived by his fiancée; Shirley Inhurst of 16 years, daughters; Ruby Buffington, Linda Swanson, Stormy miller, Priscilla miller, son; Andy miller, Sister; Wanda Walters, several grandchildren, one great- grandchild and one coming soon.

John enjoyed, fishing, hunting, spending time driving and looking at scenery and the water. He also loved his fur-babies; Prissy and Pearl. He will be greatly missed by his fiancée, family , friends and extended family.

