ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Fellure, age 80, of Alliance passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 12, 1941, to the late Willars and Leulla (Sprigs) Fellure.

John graduated from East Liverpool High School.

He was also a veteran of the United States Navy.

John’s hobbies included fixing and showing cars. He had an outgoing and boisterous personality. He was often the life of the party. He will be remembered as a very family-oriented person.

Left to continue his legacy are his wife, Linda, whom he married October 10, 1963; sons, Wesley (Annette) and Casey; grandchildren, Mike, John, Aaron, Alix and Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Cameron, McKenna and Emery; sisters, Sharon Gilkinson and Helen Renee; brother, Randy (Yvonne) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wiliam.

Per his request cremation will take place.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deabsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

