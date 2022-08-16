ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Fellure, age 80, of Alliance passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 12, 1941, to the late Willard and Leulla (Sprigs) Fellure.

John graduated from East Liverpool High School.

He was also a veteran of the United States Navy.

John’s hobbies included fixing and showing cars. He had an outgoing and boisterous personality. He was often the life of the party.

He will be remembered as a very family-oriented person. Left to continue his legacy are his wife Linda, whom he married October 12, 1963, sons; Wesley (Annette) and Casey; grandchildren; Mike, John, Aaron, Alix and Tiffany; great-grandchildren; Cameron, McKenna, Emery, Emma, Hannah and Jayden; sisters, Sharon Gilkinson and Helen Renee; brothers, Randy (Yvonne) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wiliam.

Per his request cremation will take place.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

