ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jay Maxwell, 70, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

He was the son of Harry Paul Maxwell and Arletta Mae (Greathouse) Maxwell, born January 15, 1952.

He is survived by his siblings, Patricia L. Dias, Mildred Eileen Heuer, Arletta Kay Bray, LeRoy Maxwell and Donald Maxwell; Bill Tribett; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Joseph Maxwell and Tom Maxwell and sister, Harriet Pauline Maxwell.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Jay Maxwell, please visit our floral store.