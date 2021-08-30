John J. “JD” Dallas, Jr., Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “JD” Dallas, Jr. passed away Friday, August 27. He was 62.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Almost Home Event Center, 230 S. 12th Street, Sebring, OH 44672, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

