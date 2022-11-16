HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Barnes, age 81 of Homeworth passed away Monday November 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 5, 1941, to the late George Luka and Ruth (Specht) Weiss.

Joanne was a 1959 graduate of Alliance High School.

Her hobbies included; sewing, crocheting, painting, attending car shows, crafting, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie (Les) Barnes. They were married August 11, 1962. and daughters; Pamela (Brad) Heestand, Stephanie (Lane Yeagley) Steele, grandchildren; Alishia (Seth) Cameron, Carissa and Kyle Heestand, and a sister; Janice Wasson.

A Graveside Service will be Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Joe Sabella from Aultman Alliance Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

