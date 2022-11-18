HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Barnes, age 81 of Homeworth, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 5, 1941, to the late George Luka and Ruth (Specht) Weiss.

She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie (Les) Barnes; they were married August 11, 1962; daughters, Pamela (Brad) Heestand and Stephanie (Lane Yeagley) Steele; grandchildren, Alishia (Seth) Cameron, Carissa and Kyle Heestand and a sister, Janice Wasson.

Joanne was a 1959 graduate of Alliance High School.

Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, painting, attending car shows, crafting, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, at Highland Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Joe Sabella from Aultman Alliance Hospice.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, family request memorial contributions be made to Aultman Alliance Hospice, 270 E. State Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.