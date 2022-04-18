ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan L. Morettini, age 73 of Alliance, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

Joan was born August 25, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Richard Pennybaker and Mildred Boyce.

Joan was a graduate of Alliance High School in 1966.

She was happily married to the love of her life, John, for 57 years.

Joan enjoyed life as a homemaker and had two sons, John and Todd.

She had a talent for expressing her heart and reading scripture was a comfort for her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John; son Todd; grandson, Todd Skyler; brother-in-law, Gary; sister-in-law, Kimberly and David and family; brother, Richard and extended family.

Joan joins her parents; her son, John Scott; sister, Janice and brother, Ji, in Heaven.

A graveside service will be announced at Mount Union Cemetery with Chaplain Jody Hill officiating.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue, Sebring, Ohio 330-938-2744.

In lieu, of flowers, the family requests individuals donate to the church of their choice.

