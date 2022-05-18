ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmie A. Holbrook, age 60, passed away, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Community Care Center, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born January 23, 1962 in Grayson, Kentucky to Jimmie and Betty (Johnson) Holbrook.

Jimmie loved his family and was very family oriented.

He graduated Marlington High School.

He could be found outdoors and doing yard work. He also enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with his fur babies.

Jimmie leaves behind to cherish his memories: father, Jimmie Holbrook; wife, Sharon (Buchanan) Holbrook; they were married April 15, 2009; daughters, Jennifer and Samantha Holbrook; stepsons, Scott (Chris) Gallina-Otto and Matt (Prairie) Gallina; sister, Michelle Holbrook; three grandchildren; niece, Amberlyn Anderson, along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Holbrook.

A funeral service will be held, Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Alliance Freewill Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Bob Eldridge will officiate. Friends and family will be received three hours prior to funeral, from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

