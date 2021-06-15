Jeneene Rochelle Daniels, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeneene Rochelle Daniels born July 11, 1970 departed abruptly leaving her family and friends on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

She leave behind her mother, Suzanne Shiver (Devers); father, John L. French; two children, J’ Donte L. Devers and Alisha N Daniels; two grandchildren, D’Marcus L. and Kamiliah F. Devers; three brothers, Eddie, Brandon and Carey Boykin; sister, Jamila French; half-brother, Paul Kigley (Scoop); half-sister, Jeannie Davis, as well as multiple uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and so many friends including best friend, Lewana Thurmond.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Ms. Augustine Howell and grandfather, Willie Howell.

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you, until we meet again.

A time of visitation will take place Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

