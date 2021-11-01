Jeffrey Dale Leeson, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey D. Leeson, age 57, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle, died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 28, 2021, following a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Adkins and his father, Lawrence “Pete” Leeson.

He is survived by a daughter, Kayla Leeson; grandchildren, Devin’E and Leilah Ledford; sisters, Cynthia Leeson, and Melanie Adkins; brothers, Randal (Mary) Leeson, Ed (Shannon) Leeson and David (Jeannie) Adkins; nieces, Chandra Wilkes, Pamela and Cara Leeson, DeMicka Adkins; nephews, Derek Adkins, Charles and DeMarcus Snowden; grand-nephews, Kaine Kennedy, Tere and Avante Wilkes; grand-niece, Marley Garcia; great-grand niece, Jade Kennedy and his ex-wife, Kendra Carpenter.

Jeff was born and raised in Alliance.

He spent his early years fixing cars and could often be found covered in grease with a wrench in his hand. There wasn’t a motor built, big or small, that he couldn’t repair. His sister Cindy loved watching him work and he taught her valuable information about car repair. Jeff also spent a lot of time fixing everyone’s computers. He always said, “If you can turn it on, I can fix it” and “You can’t mess anything up that can’t be fixed”. Jeff loved traveling and spoke fondly of driving to the Florida Keys and Everglades NP with his wife Kendra and driving home along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Fishing was another earlier hobby and you could often find him at the Walborn, Deer Creek, Berlin, or West Branch reservoirs. He liked his music loud and was always installing car stereos and adding additional components to his home stereo equipment. He even built his own powered subwoofer. He had very specific instructions for hooking up and calibrating his speakers when he returned home under hospice care.

The family will be eternally grateful to Jeff’s sister, Cindy Leeson and friend, Bob Biggar, for providing loving, round-the-clock care for him. We are so thankful they were able to make his wish to return home possible. We will miss his sly smile and his dry wit.

Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date. Please check the funeral home website later for an updated obituary with the time and location of the service.

