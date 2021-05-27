Jeffrey C. Puckett, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey C. Puckett, age 65, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 15, 1956 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Robert Puckett and Cora (Kidder) Ullman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Valerie Puckett whom he married June 25, 1979; sons, Jeffrey Puckett, Jr. and his companion, Jewell Oppermann and Matthew Puckett; sisters, Jodie Leasure, Roberta Puckett and Terrie Puckett and grandchildren, Madison Puckett and Xavier Oppermann.

Jeff enjoyed riding all types of motorcycles. He was a welcoming soul who was the neighborhood father to all the children in his neighborhood. He made sure that he followed the “Golden Rule” and that was very important to him. He enjoyed being in the great outdoors and spending time at his property in southern Ohio. A time of relaxation for him and his family included enjoying the quiet countryside. He will be remembered for being a wonderful loving husband and dad.

