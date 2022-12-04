ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanie L. Brandes (Courtwright), age 73, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at home with her sons and mother at her side, following a brief bout with cancer.

She was born in Salem, Ohio, to Carl and Jean Courtwright (Spiker) both of Pennsylvania.

Jeanie was a graduate from West Branch High School.

She worked for many years at Teledyne-Monarch Rubber company in Hartville, Ohio.

In the early 1990s, she joined the U.S. Army and served in the Desert Storm Operation at sergeant rank.

Jeanie was an avid animal lover and show horse enthusiast.

Jeanie was a long-time member of First Christian Church, Alliance.

She is survived by her mother, Jean Courtwright of Alliance; brother, Randall Courtwright of Alliance; sons, Brian Wervey of Alliance and Robert Mergenthaler of Budapest, Hungary. She has five surviving grandchildren.

Private ceremonial burial services will be held with honors at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Friday, December 9, 2022 at 1:45 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to www.deansfuneralhome.com.

