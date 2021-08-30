Jason E. Smith, Jr., Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason E. Smith, Jr., age 28, formerly of Lake Milton passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born April 2, 1993 to Jason E. Smith, Sr. and Jamie Baker.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Ashlee Smith; brother, Damien Patrick; grandmother, Debra L. Baker; Fred Rushnok and fiancée, Liz Siegel of Sutherland; aunt, Danielle Diamantus; uncle, Bubba Baker; Goddaughter, Charlie and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Geri Rushnok.

Jason loved animals. He also loved his family and had a good heart that was compassionate for others.

At this time no public services will be held. A memorial celebration may be planned for a future date.

