ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jared Scott Weyand passed away too soon at the young age of 42, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after fighting his second long battle with brain cancer.

He was born June 13, 1980, in Alliance, Ohio, to David and Deanna Weyand.

He was always uniquely himself and had an infectious positive energy where it was a constant goal of his to make everyone around him laugh and smile.

In addition to his parents, Jared is survived by his two daughters, Cielo Azul J Weyand (nine) and Mia Amelia Weyand (six); his wife, Isabel Guzman; his brother, Jeffrey (Mechelle) Weyand; sister, Rachel (Daniel) Hampu and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold and Betty Weyand and John and Pearl Popa.

He was an attentive, active, loving and proud father to his two beautiful young girls, a great son and a beloved big brother and relative. Jared spent many years as a Spanish teacher and spent later years teaching English to Spanish speaking children, as well as, a physical education teacher and a coach for soccer and tennis in the Columbus Schools.

Jared had a unique ability of lighting up any room, making everyone feel comfortable and welcome and was never afraid to be himself. Jared will be missed every single day until we see him again.

Celebration of life will be at a later date.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jared Scott Weyand, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.