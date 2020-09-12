Janet McKenzie, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet McKenzie, age 61, passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

She was born on June 16, 1959.

Per her request cremation has taken place and their will be no services held.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet McKenzie, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: