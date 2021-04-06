Jamie D. Anderson, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie D. Anderson, age 58, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

She was born December 25, 1962 to the late James Reisen and Phyllis (Pasco) Reisen.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Anderson and a brother, Dan Reisen.

She is survived by two daughters, Tori Anderson and Autumn Anderson; son, Ethan Anderson; sister, Sue Reinhart; brother, Jeff (Renea) Reisen and fur-baby, Tyla.

Jamie enjoyed gardening, watching soap operas and television. She also enjoyed old school music with one of her favorites being Fleetwood Mac. She was mostly a homebody but enjoyed hanging out with friends and family. Her world revolved around her family, especially her children.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Dean’s Funeral Home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. with a service following at 2:00 p.m. with Kylie Dean officiating.

