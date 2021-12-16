ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Capper, age 82 passed away at home, December 16, 2021, with his wife by his side after a long period of declining health.

Jim is survived by his wife Debbie of 37 years, and from his previous marriage: son Jeff (Patty Clapper, daughters Pam (Jerry) Devore, Debbie (David) Stevens, and Julie (Charles) Albrittan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and brothers Pete (Cathy) Lamp and Milton (Barb) Lamp.

Jim’s greatest love was the outdoors-hunting, fishing, shooting, camping.

The family gives special thanks to the friends who cared for him and the churches Atwater Nazarene and Alliance Church of Christ who planted and watered his faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

Jim has been cremated and there will be no services due to Covid. His ashes will be scattered in his favorite hunting grounds in West Virginia and Pennsylvania per his request.

