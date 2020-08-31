James Richard Householder, East Rochester, Ohio

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Richard Householder, age 86 passed away Thursday, August 27 surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.

He was born October 22, 1933 to the late Ernest Householder and Bertha (Carman) Heuer.

He is survived by sons, Freddie L. (Rebecca) Householder of East Rochester and James B. (fiancée, Sabrina Tompulis) Householder of Minerva; grandchildren, Kimberly (Compton) Girdharry and children, Noah, Joel, and Lillyanna; Bobbi (Ronald) McCullough and children, Grace, Hope and Faith; Kenneth (Amanda) Householder and children, Pryde, Avery, August, Annamae, Kylee, Brooke and Sophia; Corey (Cassandra) Householder and children, Savannah and Maximus; Shelby Berry and children, Jamison, Micah and Nova; Nicholas (fiancée, Kayla Horner) Householder and Destiny Householder; sister, Shirley (Steve) Warth; brothers, Carl (Deb) Heuer and Duane (Juanita) Householder, all from Minerva; brothers-in-law, Dave (Sheila) Rogers of Ravenna and Dale (Dorothy) Rogers of Alliance and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Jane Householder; daughter, Darlene Kay Householder; sister, Linda Huhn and brother, Gerald Householder.

James often wore an unforgettable smile and is well known amongst his family and friends for his lively sense of humor to which he freely shared, even in spite of life’s worst circumstances. He found great pleasure and pride in the simplicity’s of his life. Married to Myra on December 13, 1952, James and his late wife had a great love for music and dancing. They had an unforgettable talent that showcased amazing jitterbug skills.

James also served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Albany during the Cuban Crisis.

Displaying a strong work ethic, he retired after 38 years from Republic Steel.

He left behind a legacy of love given to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per his request cremation will take place and a Graveside Memorial will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva with Aultman Alliance Hospice Chaplain Freddie Rodriquez officiating.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Bayard Grange, 24222 US RT 30, Minerva, Ohio.

Thank you to the Aultman Alliance Hospice team for making his last days comfortable.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with his family at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

