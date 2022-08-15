ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 8, 2022 loving husband and father, James Lee Sobotka, passed away at the age of 72 with his son at his side.

Jim was born on June 1, 1950, to Cornie and Ruth Jane Sobotka.

Jim graduated from Sebring High School, then graduated with a degree in business from Ashland University.

In 1974, he met his wife to be Connie, as they danced the night away. Jim and Connie were married on July 1, 1977. The love and life that Jim and Connie shared together proved that in this life true love does exist. They danced together for over 47 years.

For the better part of three decades, Jim put his life into keeping his father’s dream alive at Cornie’s Steakhouse on Main Street in downtown Alliance. Jim had an infectious personality and loved putting smiles on the faces of his customers. Many of those who started out as first time customers turned into life long friends that will always remember the good times they had with him.

One day at a time is how Jim lived his life. Jim was a member of Narcotics Anonymous, choosing to change his life for the better 37 years ago. Jim was a beacon of hope for all he came in contact with that shared the same life struggles and addiction. Even during his last days, he encouraged his brothers and sisters in his NA family to keep fighting the good fight. Even in is his passing, his words and legacy will live on for those that are living their lives one day at a time.

Jim’s lasting impression on the world and people around him is forever ingrained as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, coach and mentor. He touched the lives of countless people and will forever be missed.

He is survived by his ever loving wife, Connie; his son, Matthew and wife, Monyca; grandson, Brock; granddaughter, Blakely; brother, Tom; sisters, Pam Vargo and Tammie Sobotka and other loving family members.

Please join us for a celebration of Jim’s life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Chive’s Grille, 2355 S. Union Avenue in Alliance.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

